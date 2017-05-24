Kokomo Peace Watch to open new thrift store
As a major thrift store in Kokomo gets ready to close its doors for good, a local group is stepping up to make sure those in need still have a place to shop. The Salvation Army is closing its store on South Reed Road, saying it's not "fiscally responsible" to continue operating.
