Howard Co. coroner calls for stronger recovery programs to break heroin epidemic
Alarming new statistics show Howard County is on on pace to triple the number of drug deaths from last year. The county coroner says so far in 2017, 14 people have died from overdoses, with nine of those involving heroin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kokomo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lusungu Alois Con artist
|May 2
|Victim
|1
|Kismet Morrison (Feb '13)
|Apr 22
|kayla
|17
|Looking for Mr Wright.
|Apr '17
|Andersonpaint
|1
|Who do you support for State House in Indiana (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|anyname
|7
|Anyone know a Sara H from Kokomo?
|Mar '17
|looking4sara
|1
|Kokomo Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|14
|kevin
|Mar '17
|Kentucky girl
|3
Find what you want!
Search Kokomo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC