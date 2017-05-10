Howard Co. coroner calls for stronger...

Howard Co. coroner calls for stronger recovery programs to break heroin epidemic

Tuesday May 2 Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Alarming new statistics show Howard County is on on pace to triple the number of drug deaths from last year. The county coroner says so far in 2017, 14 people have died from overdoses, with nine of those involving heroin.

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Howard County was issued at May 10 at 9:39PM EDT

Kokomo, IN

