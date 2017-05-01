Help Save A Trauma Patient's Life By ...

Help Save A Trauma Patient's Life By Giving Blood During Trauma Awareness Month

During Trauma Awareness Month in May, the American Red Cross urges the community to help ensure lifesaving blood is available for patients with traumatic injuries and other serious medical needs by donating blood or platelets. According to the National Trauma Institute, trauma accounts for approximately 41 million emergency department visits and 2.3 million hospital admissions in the U.S. annually.

