Help Save A Trauma Patient's Life By Giving Blood During Trauma Awareness Month
During Trauma Awareness Month in May, the American Red Cross urges the community to help ensure lifesaving blood is available for patients with traumatic injuries and other serious medical needs by donating blood or platelets. According to the National Trauma Institute, trauma accounts for approximately 41 million emergency department visits and 2.3 million hospital admissions in the U.S. annually.
Kokomo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kismet Morrison (Feb '13)
|Apr 22
|kayla
|17
|Looking for Mr Wright.
|Apr 9
|Andersonpaint
|1
|Who do you support for State House in Indiana (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|anyname
|7
|Anyone know a Sara H from Kokomo?
|Mar '17
|looking4sara
|1
|Kokomo Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|14
|kevin
|Mar '17
|Kentucky girl
|3
|Kokomo, Howard County officials approve bar smo...
|Mar '17
|Bruce
|1
