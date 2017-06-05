Hanover Park to unveil war dog statue...

Hanover Park to unveil war dog statue on Memorial Day

Hanover Park's Memorial Day observance ceremony this year will feature something extra special -- the unveiling of a new statue of a military working dog. The village's fundraising campaign to collect $25,000 for a metal cast of a German shepherd to honor all canines that have served the U.S. armed forces began nearly three years ago.

