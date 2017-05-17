Child pornography suspect to pay kids...

Child pornography suspect to pay kids as part of plea deal

Wednesday May 10

Elliot Shoffner was taken into custody as the FBI investigated at the home of a Kokomo teacher on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 KOKOMO, Ind. - A Kokomo man accused of having and sharing child pornography has agreed to pay each of the kids involved thousands of dollars.

