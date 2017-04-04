Veteran walks from Indianapolis to Ko...

Veteran walks from Indianapolis to Kokomo to support VFW

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Tribune

A Kokomo native and army veteran walked from Indianapolis to Kokomo to raise money for the VFW Post 1152 in Kokomo. Army veteran Warren Sims, who recently finished a tour in Afghanistan in 2016, left from Monument Circle in Indianapolis around 8:30 p.m. last Friday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kokomo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who do you support for State House in Indiana (... (Oct '10) Mar 29 anyname 7
Anyone know a Sara H from Kokomo? Mar 27 looking4sara 1
Kokomo Music Emporium (Oct '12) Mar 15 Musikologist 14
kevin Mar 15 Kentucky girl 3
News Kokomo, Howard County officials approve bar smo... Mar 8 Bruce 1
Latino bar in KOKOMO (Mar '14) Feb '17 Now_What- 8
Lost Relative Last Name Bivens (Mar '11) Feb '17 shellie 15
See all Kokomo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kokomo Forum Now

Kokomo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kokomo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

Kokomo, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,659 • Total comments across all topics: 280,041,000

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC