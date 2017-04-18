Tax-case ruling to have far-reaching consequences
You can be forgiven if the tax bill for the Kokomo Kohl's store isn't foremost in your mind these days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kokomo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kismet Morrison (Feb '13)
|7 hr
|kayla
|17
|Looking for Mr Wright.
|Apr 9
|Andersonpaint
|1
|Who do you support for State House in Indiana (... (Oct '10)
|Mar 29
|anyname
|7
|Anyone know a Sara H from Kokomo?
|Mar 27
|looking4sara
|1
|Kokomo Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|14
|kevin
|Mar '17
|Kentucky girl
|3
|Kokomo, Howard County officials approve bar smo...
|Mar '17
|Bruce
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kokomo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC