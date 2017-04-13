Scout troop thanks veteran with commu...

Scout troop thanks veteran with community service project

Local boy scouts gave back, in a unique way, to a Vietnam veteran whose home sustained substantial damage from the Aug. 24 tornadoes. Scouts on Saturday removed tree stumps and planted flowers around George Dean's home, before presenting the combat wounded veteran with an American flag in a ceremony on his front yard.

