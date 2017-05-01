Police arrest man, 80, in rape, robbery and confinement investigation

Police are investigating a reported robbery and rape that the victim says happened during a transaction to sell an electronic tablet. The victim, 29, contacted police at 5:55 Monday morning reporting that she was confined and raped at gunpoint Sunday evening in a house on N. Lafountain St. Police received a search warrant for the residence and arrested William T. Graham, 80, of Kokomo on charges of Rape, Confinement and Armed Robbery, a Level 3 Felony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.