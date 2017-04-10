Police: 3 dead following head-on cras...

Police: 3 dead following head-on crash in northern Indiana

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: Tribune-Star

Indiana State Police say in a statement that a preliminary investigation found 86-year-old William Thorn of the Indiana community of Peru was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of U.S. highway 24 on Monday night in Miami County when his vehicle collided with a car. Police say 18-year-old driver Ethan Richman of Kokomo and his passenger, 19-year-old Lea Byers of Greentown, also died in the crash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kokomo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for Mr Wright. Apr 9 Andersonpaint 1
Who do you support for State House in Indiana (... (Oct '10) Mar 29 anyname 7
Anyone know a Sara H from Kokomo? Mar 27 looking4sara 1
Kokomo Music Emporium (Oct '12) Mar 15 Musikologist 14
kevin Mar 15 Kentucky girl 3
News Kokomo, Howard County officials approve bar smo... Mar '17 Bruce 1
Latino bar in KOKOMO (Mar '14) Feb '17 Now_What- 8
See all Kokomo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kokomo Forum Now

Kokomo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kokomo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
 

Kokomo, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,875 • Total comments across all topics: 280,248,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC