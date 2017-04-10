Police: 3 dead following head-on crash in northern Indiana
Indiana State Police say in a statement that a preliminary investigation found 86-year-old William Thorn of the Indiana community of Peru was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of U.S. highway 24 on Monday night in Miami County when his vehicle collided with a car. Police say 18-year-old driver Ethan Richman of Kokomo and his passenger, 19-year-old Lea Byers of Greentown, also died in the crash.
