Old Continental Steel plant site gets new life as solar farm

Wednesday Apr 12

City leaders say it's a bright new future for one of Kokomo's biggest eyesores and most challenging properties. On Wednesday afternoon, they held a ribbon-cutting for the new solar farm built at the site of the old Continental Steel plant.

