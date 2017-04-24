Libby German and Abby Williams: Fundr...

Libby German and Abby Williams: Fundraiser Slated To Raise Funds For...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

Although after more than two months the murders of Liberty "Libby" German and Abigail "Abby" Williams remain unsolved, police are diligently working to find their killer. In the meantime, the families of the two slain girls have come together to plan a fundraiser that will raise money to build a softball field and park to honor the memories of Libby, 14, and Abby, 13. According to WISH TV, the fundraiser is slated to take place in July 2017 at the Dusty Trail Saloon located at 5126 Clinton Drive in Kokomo, Indiana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kokomo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kismet Morrison (Feb '13) Apr 22 kayla 17
Looking for Mr Wright. Apr 9 Andersonpaint 1
Who do you support for State House in Indiana (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 anyname 7
Anyone know a Sara H from Kokomo? Mar '17 looking4sara 1
Kokomo Music Emporium (Oct '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 14
kevin Mar '17 Kentucky girl 3
News Kokomo, Howard County officials approve bar smo... Mar '17 Bruce 1
See all Kokomo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kokomo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Howard County was issued at April 30 at 3:27PM EDT

Kokomo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kokomo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Kokomo, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,640 • Total comments across all topics: 280,677,401

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC