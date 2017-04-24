Libby German and Abby Williams: Fundraiser Slated To Raise Funds For...

Although after more than two months the murders of Liberty "Libby" German and Abigail "Abby" Williams remain unsolved, police are diligently working to find their killer. In the meantime, the families of the two slain girls have come together to plan a fundraiser that will raise money to build a softball field and park to honor the memories of Libby, 14, and Abby, 13. According to WISH TV, the fundraiser is slated to take place in July 2017 at the Dusty Trail Saloon located at 5126 Clinton Drive in Kokomo, Indiana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.