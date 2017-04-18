Kokomo restaurant co-owner hasn't slowed down since fire
When the restaurant's co-owner stood before the flames in the early morning that day, several thoughts ran through her head. First, she wanted to make sure no one was injured in the fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kokomo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Mr Wright.
|Apr 9
|Andersonpaint
|1
|Who do you support for State House in Indiana (... (Oct '10)
|Mar 29
|anyname
|7
|Anyone know a Sara H from Kokomo?
|Mar 27
|looking4sara
|1
|Kokomo Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|14
|kevin
|Mar '17
|Kentucky girl
|3
|Kokomo, Howard County officials approve bar smo...
|Mar '17
|Bruce
|1
|Latino bar in KOKOMO (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Now_What-
|8
Find what you want!
Search Kokomo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC