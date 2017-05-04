Kokomo Man Arrested for Felony Batter...

Kokomo Man Arrested for Felony Battery to Police Officers

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: WTCA-AM Plymouth

City officers were dispatched to the area of North Michigan Street and Plymouth Goshen Trail about 3 o'clock in the morning for a female screaming for help and being forcibly carried away. Officers located the female and made contact with 28 year old Ross Winegardner who began to fight with the officers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTCA-AM Plymouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kokomo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lusungu Alois Con artist Tue Victim 1
Kismet Morrison (Feb '13) Apr 22 kayla 17
Looking for Mr Wright. Apr 9 Andersonpaint 1
Who do you support for State House in Indiana (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 anyname 7
Anyone know a Sara H from Kokomo? Mar '17 looking4sara 1
Kokomo Music Emporium (Oct '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 14
kevin Mar '17 Kentucky girl 3
See all Kokomo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kokomo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Howard County was issued at May 04 at 9:30PM EDT

Kokomo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kokomo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Kokomo, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,524 • Total comments across all topics: 280,778,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC