Kokomo Man Arrested for Felony Battery to Police Officers
City officers were dispatched to the area of North Michigan Street and Plymouth Goshen Trail about 3 o'clock in the morning for a female screaming for help and being forcibly carried away. Officers located the female and made contact with 28 year old Ross Winegardner who began to fight with the officers.
