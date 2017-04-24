IU Kokomo pays tribute to 2 students ...

IU Kokomo pays tribute to 2 students killed in highway crash

Thursday Apr 20 Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Faculty and students at Indiana University Kokomo have paid tribute to two students killed this month when a motorist driving the wrong way on a state highway collided with their car. Communication Arts lecturer Joann Kaiser recalled 18-year-old Ethan Richman of Kokomo and 19-year-old Lea Byers of Greentown as hard-working, well-liked students who were determined to get into IU's nursing program.

