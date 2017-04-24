Indiana UPS Driver Marks 25 Years of ...

Indiana UPS Driver Marks 25 Years of Accident-Free Deliveries

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: Transport Topics

John "Randy" Fuller said he learned the rules of the road from his dad when he was just 10 years old driving a pickup truck on his family farm in Anderson, Ind. Years later, those lessons his dad taught him when he was a kid have paid off in his job as a delivery driver for UPS Inc. Fuller was recently inducted into the company's Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kokomo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kismet Morrison (Feb '13) Apr 22 kayla 17
Looking for Mr Wright. Apr 9 Andersonpaint 1
Who do you support for State House in Indiana (... (Oct '10) Mar 29 anyname 7
Anyone know a Sara H from Kokomo? Mar 27 looking4sara 1
Kokomo Music Emporium (Oct '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 14
kevin Mar '17 Kentucky girl 3
News Kokomo, Howard County officials approve bar smo... Mar '17 Bruce 1
See all Kokomo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kokomo Forum Now

Kokomo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kokomo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Kokomo, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,426 • Total comments across all topics: 280,566,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC