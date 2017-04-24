Indiana UPS Driver Marks 25 Years of Accident-Free Deliveries
John "Randy" Fuller said he learned the rules of the road from his dad when he was just 10 years old driving a pickup truck on his family farm in Anderson, Ind. Years later, those lessons his dad taught him when he was a kid have paid off in his job as a delivery driver for UPS Inc. Fuller was recently inducted into the company's Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving.
