Indiana man sentenced for '15 bank ro...

Indiana man sentenced for '15 bank robbery

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

A Kokomo, Ind., man who brazenly walked into a small town bank and robbed it at gunpoint was sentenced Tuesday to 110 months in prison. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Helmick also ordered that Derrell Hasan Muhammad, 29, pay restitution of $30,425 to the Henry County Bank in Malinta, Ohio, which he robbed Nov. 23, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kokomo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kismet Morrison (Feb '13) Apr 22 kayla 17
Looking for Mr Wright. Apr 9 Andersonpaint 1
Who do you support for State House in Indiana (... (Oct '10) Mar 29 anyname 7
Anyone know a Sara H from Kokomo? Mar 27 looking4sara 1
Kokomo Music Emporium (Oct '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 14
kevin Mar '17 Kentucky girl 3
News Kokomo, Howard County officials approve bar smo... Mar '17 Bruce 1
See all Kokomo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kokomo Forum Now

Kokomo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kokomo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Kokomo, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,857 • Total comments across all topics: 280,562,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC