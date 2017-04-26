Indiana man sentenced for '15 bank robbery
A Kokomo, Ind., man who brazenly walked into a small town bank and robbed it at gunpoint was sentenced Tuesday to 110 months in prison. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Helmick also ordered that Derrell Hasan Muhammad, 29, pay restitution of $30,425 to the Henry County Bank in Malinta, Ohio, which he robbed Nov. 23, 2015.
