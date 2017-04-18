Howard County Jail facing overcrowdin...

Howard County Jail facing overcrowding issues

Sunday Apr 16

Our partners at the Kokomo Tribune report the jail had an average of 473 inmates last year, which is an increase of nearly 25% from the year previous. A law enacted in 2014, was meant to ease the burden for the Indiana Department of Corrections by shifting low-level and nonviolent offenders to county jails.

WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Kokomo, IN

