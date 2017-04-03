Evansville Brewery Up For Sale
The father of Tin Man founder Nick Davidson said the brewery is still producing and distributing packaged beer in Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. The Davidsons are also looking into the possibility of taking on new investors and continuing to operate Tin Man themselves.
