Docs: 80-year-old man punched, raped woman at gunpoint while trying to sell tablet
A woman said she was punched and raped at gunpoint after going to a man's house to sell a tablet for a friend. According to court documents, a 29-year-old woman called police from Fast Lane Foods in Kokomo just before 6 a.m. on April 24. Police said she was hysterical and only wearing a towel.
Kokomo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lusungu Alois Con artist
|May 2
|Victim
|1
|Kismet Morrison (Feb '13)
|Apr 22
|kayla
|17
|Looking for Mr Wright.
|Apr 9
|Andersonpaint
|1
|Who do you support for State House in Indiana (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|anyname
|7
|Anyone know a Sara H from Kokomo?
|Mar '17
|looking4sara
|1
|Kokomo Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|14
|kevin
|Mar '17
|Kentucky girl
|3
