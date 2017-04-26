Docs: 80-year-old man punched, raped ...

Docs: 80-year-old man punched, raped woman at gunpoint while trying to sell tablet

A woman said she was punched and raped at gunpoint after going to a man's house to sell a tablet for a friend. According to court documents, a 29-year-old woman called police from Fast Lane Foods in Kokomo just before 6 a.m. on April 24. Police said she was hysterical and only wearing a towel.

