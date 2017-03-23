Remembering Deputy Koontz nearly one ...

Remembering Deputy Koontz nearly one year later

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 19 Read more: TheIndyChannel

KOKOMO, Ind. It's been nearly one year since Deputy Carl Koontz of the Howard County Sheriff's Department was fatally shot while serving a search warrant in Russiaville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheIndyChannel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kokomo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kokomo Music Emporium (Oct '12) Mar 15 Musikologist 14
kevin Mar 15 Kentucky girl 3
News Kokomo, Howard County officials approve bar smo... Mar 8 Bruce 1
Latino bar in KOKOMO (Mar '14) Feb 24 Now_What- 8
Lost Relative Last Name Bivens (Mar '11) Feb '17 shellie 15
News Racist vandalism discovered on homes, political... Jan '17 Now_What- 4
indian heights gang fights (Dec '06) Jan '17 tank 18
See all Kokomo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kokomo Forum Now

Kokomo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kokomo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Kokomo, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,277 • Total comments across all topics: 279,786,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC