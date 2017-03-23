Remembering Deputy Koontz nearly one year later
KOKOMO, Ind. It's been nearly one year since Deputy Carl Koontz of the Howard County Sheriff's Department was fatally shot while serving a search warrant in Russiaville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheIndyChannel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kokomo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kokomo Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Mar 15
|Musikologist
|14
|kevin
|Mar 15
|Kentucky girl
|3
|Kokomo, Howard County officials approve bar smo...
|Mar 8
|Bruce
|1
|Latino bar in KOKOMO (Mar '14)
|Feb 24
|Now_What-
|8
|Lost Relative Last Name Bivens (Mar '11)
|Feb '17
|shellie
|15
|Racist vandalism discovered on homes, political...
|Jan '17
|Now_What-
|4
|indian heights gang fights (Dec '06)
|Jan '17
|tank
|18
Find what you want!
Search Kokomo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC