Miami County taking over some operations at Grissom air base
Miami County officials will take over some operations at Grissom Air Reserve Base to ensure that civilian flight service can continue there. The Kokomo Tribune reports that the Miami County Council recently approved a $305,000 plan to buy necessary equipment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kokomo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Latino bar in KOKOMO (Mar '14)
|Feb 24
|Now_What-
|8
|Lost Relative Last Name Bivens (Mar '11)
|Feb 1
|shellie
|15
|Racist vandalism discovered on homes, political...
|Jan '17
|Now_What-
|4
|indian heights gang fights (Dec '06)
|Jan '17
|tank
|18
|Kokomo union-appointed officials
|Jan '17
|685 Man
|2
|Common Council looks to legalize pinball machin...
|Dec '16
|Now_What-
|3
|chrysler (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|Heavy breathing
|3
Find what you want!
Search Kokomo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC