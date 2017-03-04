Kokomo, Howard County considering bro...

Kokomo, Howard County considering broader smoking ban

Saturday Mar 4 Read more: WLFI-TV West Lafayette

The Howard County commissioners and Kokomo City Council are expected to vote Monday on proposals that would end most exemptions allowed under the state law that prohibits smoking in most indoor workplaces, including restaurants. County Commissioner Paul Wyman tells the Kokomo Tribune that will eliminate more secondhand smoke and the need for workers to clean up cigarette butts.

