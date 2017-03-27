Keep America Beautiful names 2016 Recycle-Bowl Champion
Nonprofit organization Keep America Beautiful , Stamford, Connecticut, has announced Bon Air Elementary School of Kokomo, Indiana, has been named the national champion of its Recycle-Bowl , a national recycling competition for elementary, middle and high school students, teachers and school communities. Competing against nearly 1,300 schools spanning 47 states and the District of Columbia, Bon Air Elementary students recycled 48.7 pounds of materials per student and teacher during the competition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.
Add your comments below
Kokomo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State House in Indiana (... (Oct '10)
|Mar 29
|anyname
|7
|Anyone know a Sara H from Kokomo?
|Mar 27
|looking4sara
|1
|Kokomo Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Mar 15
|Musikologist
|14
|kevin
|Mar 15
|Kentucky girl
|3
|Kokomo, Howard County officials approve bar smo...
|Mar 8
|Bruce
|1
|Latino bar in KOKOMO (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Now_What-
|8
|Lost Relative Last Name Bivens (Mar '11)
|Feb '17
|shellie
|15
Find what you want!
Search Kokomo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC