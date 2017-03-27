Keep America Beautiful names 2016 Recycle-Bowl Champion

Nonprofit organization Keep America Beautiful , Stamford, Connecticut, has announced Bon Air Elementary School of Kokomo, Indiana, has been named the national champion of its Recycle-Bowl , a national recycling competition for elementary, middle and high school students, teachers and school communities. Competing against nearly 1,300 schools spanning 47 states and the District of Columbia, Bon Air Elementary students recycled 48.7 pounds of materials per student and teacher during the competition.

