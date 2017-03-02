Fire burns for hours at Kokomo restau...

Fire burns for hours at Kokomo restaurant; owner says she'll rebuild

The incident happened about 3:30 a.m. Thursday at PASTArrific, in the 3000 block of S. Webster St. A witness said the building is a standalone structure that is located near an apartment complex. The upscale restaurant completed a significant remodeling project within the past few years, and many consider it among the nicest eateries in the city.

