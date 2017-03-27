After 2016 storms, some in Kokomo "pay more attention" to weather
In the Kokomo neighborhoods slammed by tornados in August, people still cleaning up the mess, repairing their homes or building new ones. Cheryl Hale walked around her home, watching contractors replace all the siding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kokomo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know a Sara H from Kokomo?
|21 hr
|looking4sara
|1
|Kokomo Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Mar 15
|Musikologist
|14
|kevin
|Mar 15
|Kentucky girl
|3
|Kokomo, Howard County officials approve bar smo...
|Mar 8
|Bruce
|1
|Latino bar in KOKOMO (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Now_What-
|8
|Lost Relative Last Name Bivens (Mar '11)
|Feb '17
|shellie
|15
|Racist vandalism discovered on homes, political...
|Jan '17
|Now_What-
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kokomo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC