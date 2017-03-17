A year after Howard County Deputy Carl Koontz was killed: a A hero never forgottena
A year after Howard County Sheriff Deputy Carl Koontz was killed, his widow turns to his heartbeat on her arm and son by her arm to keep moving. The anniversary doesn't make it any easier to visit his grave at Albright Cemetery in Kokomo.
