Veterinariana s assistant relies on school grants
Marley Roudebush had earned college credits while in high school and attended classes at Indiana University-Kokomo and Ivy Tech in Logansport. But trying to balance raising three children and attending classes got to be too much for her wallet, and she dropped out before finishing a degree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kokomo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lost Relative Last Name Bivens (Mar '11)
|Feb 1
|shellie
|15
|Racist vandalism discovered on homes, political...
|Jan 24
|Now_What-
|4
|indian heights gang fights (Dec '06)
|Jan 22
|tank
|18
|Latino bar in KOKOMO (Mar '14)
|Jan 15
|Now_What-
|6
|Kokomo union-appointed officials
|Jan 14
|685 Man
|2
|Common Council looks to legalize pinball machin...
|Dec '16
|Now_What-
|3
|chrysler (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|Heavy breathing
|3
Find what you want!
Search Kokomo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC