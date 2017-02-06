Kokomo police investigating after sus...

Kokomo police investigating after suspect dies during book-in process

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 6 Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

The Kokomo Police Department said 21-year-old Tamaris McGuire and two others were arrested around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning. McGuire began behaving erratically during the book-in process, at one point clutching his chest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kokomo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lost Relative Last Name Bivens (Mar '11) Feb 1 shellie 15
News Racist vandalism discovered on homes, political... Jan 24 Now_What- 4
indian heights gang fights (Dec '06) Jan 22 tank 18
Latino bar in KOKOMO (Mar '14) Jan '17 Now_What- 6
Kokomo union-appointed officials Jan '17 685 Man 2
News Common Council looks to legalize pinball machin... Dec '16 Now_What- 3
chrysler (Feb '14) Nov '16 Heavy breathing 3
See all Kokomo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kokomo Forum Now

Kokomo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kokomo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Kokomo, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,326 • Total comments across all topics: 279,012,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC