Indiana White-Tailed Deer Herd Management Forming County Deer Advisory Councils
The DNR will be sharing information about white-tailed deer with a hunting group that is organizing a pilot program aimed at gathering public input for consideration in future deer management decisions. The group - Indiana White-tailed Deer Herd Management - is putting together county deer advisory councils, or CDACs, in a handful of counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIW-AM Bedford.
Add your comments below
Kokomo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lost Relative Last Name Bivens (Mar '11)
|Feb 1
|shellie
|15
|Racist vandalism discovered on homes, political...
|Jan 24
|Now_What-
|4
|indian heights gang fights (Dec '06)
|Jan 22
|tank
|18
|Latino bar in KOKOMO (Mar '14)
|Jan '17
|Now_What-
|6
|Kokomo union-appointed officials
|Jan '17
|685 Man
|2
|Common Council looks to legalize pinball machin...
|Dec '16
|Now_What-
|3
|chrysler (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|Heavy breathing
|3
Find what you want!
Search Kokomo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC