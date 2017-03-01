Fishers, Noblesville partner to create 9.2 mile 'Nickel Plate Trail'
Once a busy railroad line, this portion of the Nickel Plate Trail in Miami County offers a beautiful pass through the woods FISHERS, Ind. - Noblesville and Fishers mayors John Distlear and Scott Fadness announced Tuesday their cities will join together with Hamilton County to develop the Nickel Plate Trail.
