Fishers, Noblesville partner to create 9.2 mile 'Nickel Plate Trail'

Tuesday Feb 28

Once a busy railroad line, this portion of the Nickel Plate Trail in Miami County offers a beautiful pass through the woods FISHERS, Ind. - Noblesville and Fishers mayors John Distlear and Scott Fadness announced Tuesday their cities will join together with Hamilton County to develop the Nickel Plate Trail.

