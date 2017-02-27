$5,000 offered for tips on stolen exp...

$5,000 offered for tips on stolen explosives

Thursday Feb 23 Read more: TheIndyChannel

KOKOMO, Ind. Explosive materials were stolen from a mining facility in Kokomo, and The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will offer up to a $5,000 reward for anyone who can supply information on the case.

