Police, Fire a " January 16

Police, Fire a " January 16

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 16 Read more: Daily Journal

Amber Nicole Evans, 32, 1203 Harlan St., Indianapolis; arrested on a warrant for failing to appear in court; held without bond. Christin Nichole Fitzpatrick, 31, 7443 E. 49th St., Indianapolis; arrested on a charge of invasion of privacy; released on $250 bond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kokomo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lost Relative Last Name Bivens (Mar '11) Feb 1 shellie 15
News Racist vandalism discovered on homes, political... Jan 24 Now_What- 4
indian heights gang fights (Dec '06) Jan 22 tank 18
Latino bar in KOKOMO (Mar '14) Jan 15 Now_What- 6
Kokomo union-appointed officials Jan 14 685 Man 2
News Common Council looks to legalize pinball machin... Dec '16 Now_What- 3
chrysler (Feb '14) Nov '16 Heavy breathing 3
See all Kokomo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kokomo Forum Now

Kokomo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kokomo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Kokomo, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,179 • Total comments across all topics: 278,733,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC