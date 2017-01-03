KVD, Ike in Indiana this weekend
Kevin VanDam and Mike Iaconelli will be among the presenters this weekend as The Bass University kicks off its 2017 seminar series at the Wild Indiana Outdoors Expo in Kokomo, Ind. The list of presenters for the 2-day event also includes Mike McClelland, Bryan Thrift, Bill Lowen and Seth Feider.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BassFan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kokomo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Common Council looks to legalize pinball machin...
|Dec 15
|Now_What-
|3
|Latino bar in KOKOMO (Mar '14)
|Dec 12
|Real American
|5
|chrysler (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|Heavy breathing
|3
|Kokomo union-appointed officials
|Nov '16
|LibbyWash
|1
|Cindy (Apr '13)
|Nov '16
|Now_What-
|9
|Racist vandalism discovered on homes, political...
|Nov '16
|Now_What-
|2
|Tin Man Brewing Co. makes a move to Kokomo
|Nov '16
|Now_What-
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kokomo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC