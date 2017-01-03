KVD, Ike in Indiana this weekend

KVD, Ike in Indiana this weekend

Read more: BassFan.com

Kevin VanDam and Mike Iaconelli will be among the presenters this weekend as The Bass University kicks off its 2017 seminar series at the Wild Indiana Outdoors Expo in Kokomo, Ind. The list of presenters for the 2-day event also includes Mike McClelland, Bryan Thrift, Bill Lowen and Seth Feider.

