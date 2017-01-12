Kokomo man killed, grandson charged with murder
Kokomo police were called to a home on North Apperson Way early Monday morning. That's where they found 67-year-old John Miller with head trauma and severe cuts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kokomo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Common Council looks to legalize pinball machin...
|Dec 15
|Now_What-
|3
|Latino bar in KOKOMO (Mar '14)
|Dec 12
|Real American
|5
|chrysler (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|Heavy breathing
|3
|Kokomo union-appointed officials
|Nov '16
|LibbyWash
|1
|Cindy (Apr '13)
|Nov '16
|Now_What-
|9
|Racist vandalism discovered on homes, political...
|Nov '16
|Now_What-
|2
|Tin Man Brewing Co. makes a move to Kokomo
|Nov '16
|Now_What-
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kokomo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC