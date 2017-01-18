County faces big bill to keep civilia...

County faces big bill to keep civilian flights at Grissom

2017-01-18

A private company has told Miami County officials that it wasn't making money servicing civilian planes at Grissom and would be pulling out. Miami County Economic Development Authority director Jim Tidd says services such as aircraft fueling, maintenance and de-icing must be offered by a civilian operator at the military base about midway between South Bend and Indianapolis.

