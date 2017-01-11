Central Indiana man charged in killin...

Central Indiana man charged in killing of his grandfather

Read more: The Tribune

A central Indiana man arrested for allegedly beating his grandfather now faces a murder charge following the victim's death. Twenty-four-year-old Zachary M. Miller of Kokomo was charged with attempted murder following Monday's beating of his 67-year-old grandfather.

