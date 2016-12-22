Kokomo opening temporary Starbucks as...

Kokomo opening temporary Starbucks as replacement for location destroyed by tornado

Thursday Dec 22

The Kokomo community is taking steps forward after the devastation and damage from this summer's tornado outbreak. One way the community is moving forward is by opening a temporary Starbucks to replace the one destroyed.

