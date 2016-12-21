Kokomo invites Bill Murray to visit after mention in World Series interview
Kokomo invited actor and comedian Bill Murray to visit after he mentioned the town in an interview after the Cubs won the World Series KOKOMO, Ind. - The city of Kokomo has invited actor and comedian Bill Murray to visit after an interview he gave when the Cubs won the World Series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kokomo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Common Council looks to legalize pinball machin...
|Dec 15
|Now_What-
|3
|Latino bar in KOKOMO (Mar '14)
|Dec 12
|Real American
|5
|chrysler (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|Heavy breathing
|3
|Kokomo union-appointed officials
|Nov '16
|LibbyWash
|1
|Cindy (Apr '13)
|Nov '16
|Now_What-
|9
|Racist vandalism discovered on homes, political...
|Nov '16
|Now_What-
|2
|Tin Man Brewing Co. makes a move to Kokomo
|Nov '16
|Now_What-
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kokomo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC