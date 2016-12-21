Donald Max Montgomery

Donald Max Montgomery, 91, Peru, passed away at 7:59 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, at Dukes Memorial Hospital, Peru. On March 21, 1944, in Grass Creek, he married Betty Marie Montgomery.

