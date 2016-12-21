Common Council looks to legalize pinb...

Common Council looks to legalize pinball machines in Kokomo

There are 3 comments on the WTHR-TV Indianapolis story from Wednesday Dec 7, titled Common Council looks to legalize pinball machines in Kokomo.

KOKOMO, Ind. - At their height, the pings and bells of pinball machines could be heard in arcades and pizza parlors across Kokomo, offering an afternoon escape for teenagers and a consistently profitable investment for store owners.

Now_What-

“LMAO At You”

#1 Tuesday Dec 13
I never knew Kokomo had Pin Ball Machine prohibition. That's about the dumbest thing I ever heard of. Why is there Pin Ball Machine prohibition anyway?

copper

Ashland, KY

#2 Thursday Dec 15
are you the pinball wizard?
Now_What-

“LMAO At You”

#3 Thursday Dec 15
copper wrote:
are you the pinball wizard?
you bet!
