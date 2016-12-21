There are on the WTHR-TV Indianapolis story from Wednesday Dec 7, titled Common Council looks to legalize pinball machines in Kokomo. In it, WTHR-TV Indianapolis reports that:

KOKOMO, Ind. - At their height, the pings and bells of pinball machines could be heard in arcades and pizza parlors across Kokomo, offering an afternoon escape for teenagers and a consistently profitable investment for store owners.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.