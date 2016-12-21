2 killed in Howard County crash Saturday afternoon
Two people died in a crash in eastern Howard County on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016 Donald Williamson of Kokomo was driving west on SR-22 in a 1994 white Chevrolet Blazer around 5:20 p.m. when he crossed the center line and crashed into Randy Larimore of Converse in the area of County Road 1000 East & SR-22. Both drivers were alone in their vehicles and both were declared dead at the scene.
