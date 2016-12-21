2 killed in Howard County crash Satur...

2 killed in Howard County crash Saturday afternoon

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 4 Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Two people died in a crash in eastern Howard County on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016 Donald Williamson of Kokomo was driving west on SR-22 in a 1994 white Chevrolet Blazer around 5:20 p.m. when he crossed the center line and crashed into Randy Larimore of Converse in the area of County Road 1000 East & SR-22. Both drivers were alone in their vehicles and both were declared dead at the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kokomo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Common Council looks to legalize pinball machin... Dec 15 Now_What- 3
Latino bar in KOKOMO (Mar '14) Dec 12 Real American 5
chrysler (Feb '14) Nov 27 Heavy breathing 3
Kokomo union-appointed officials Nov 25 LibbyWash 1
Cindy (Apr '13) Nov '16 Now_What- 9
News Racist vandalism discovered on homes, political... Nov '16 Now_What- 2
News Tin Man Brewing Co. makes a move to Kokomo Nov '16 Now_What- 1
See all Kokomo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kokomo Forum Now

Kokomo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kokomo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Kokomo, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,315 • Total comments across all topics: 277,263,489

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC