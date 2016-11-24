Teenage Kokomo torchbearer finds reasons to give thanks despite fighting for his life again
If you are having a tough time finding reasons to give "thanks" on this Thanksgiving, the strength of a young man in Kokomo might serve as good inspiration. In the last 12 months, his dad suffered a heart attack, two other relatives passed away, a twister hit his home, and cancer that he had as a small boy returned, stealing his chance to help Indiana celebrate its history.
