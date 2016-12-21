Indiana Exchange: Conservation officer Ok'd to fly drones

An Indiana conservation officer who covers Howard and Tipton counties is one of the first law enforcement officers in the state authorized to fly an unmanned aircraft system on search-and-rescue missions. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division last week became the first state emergency response agency to receive official endorsement to utilize Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems, more commonly known as drones, for search-and-rescue operations, the Kokomo Tribune reports .

