GM employees hopeful after Carrier announcement
With the news about Carrier, other factory workers are hoping the new Trump administration will come in to help them. But in a video posted by an employee who is facing being laid off, he is asking, what about us? "This is my challenge Mr. Trump: If you can make America great again, start right here in Kokomo, Indiana," he says in the video posted to YouTube.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Kokomo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Common Council looks to legalize pinball machin...
|Dec 15
|Now_What-
|3
|Latino bar in KOKOMO (Mar '14)
|Dec 12
|Real American
|5
|chrysler (Feb '14)
|Nov 27
|Heavy breathing
|3
|Kokomo union-appointed officials
|Nov 25
|LibbyWash
|1
|Cindy (Apr '13)
|Nov '16
|Now_What-
|9
|Racist vandalism discovered on homes, political...
|Nov '16
|Now_What-
|2
|Tin Man Brewing Co. makes a move to Kokomo
|Nov '16
|Now_What-
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kokomo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC