Booking photo shows Michael Jones.
Authorities in Kokomo say a man was arrested after leading law enforcement on a police pursuit that ended with the suspect crashing his car, trying to flee and officers using a stun gun on him in order to take him into custody. Michael Jones, 34, of Kokomo was arrested and taken to the Howard County Jail.
