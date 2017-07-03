Deadly toxin shuts down some Alaska oyster farms
Some oyster farmers in Southeast Alaska are closed for business due to high levels of the paralytic shellfish poison, or PSP, found in the mollusks. produces the chemical saxitoxin, can be consumed by clams and oysters, where it can accumulate to levels that are deadly to humans without affecting the mollusks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Kodiak Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kodiak Principal Recognized as National Outstan...
|20 hr
|Sharyle Karren
|1
|Moving to Kodiak (Jul '16)
|Jun 27
|movednleft
|2
|Kodiak embraces commercial harvest of kelp
|May '17
|Linda
|1
|Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017
|Jan '17
|jim moeder
|1
|Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in...
|Jan '17
|Dr Wu
|1
|Kodiak Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|16
|Debbie pace (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Noone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kodiak Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC