SWLA educator spends last school year...

SWLA educator spends last school year teaching in Alaska

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 10 Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

A Cameron parish native who took the last school year to teach in an Alaskan fishing village is home now. When David "Block" Vincent decided to take a teaching job in Kodiak, Alaska, he did his best to study up on the culture of the Yupik people who lived in the fishing village.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kodiak Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Kodiak (Jul '16) Jun 27 movednleft 2
News Kodiak embraces commercial harvest of kelp May '17 Linda 1
News Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017 Jan '17 jim moeder 1
News Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in... Jan '17 Dr Wu 1
Kodiak Music Selection (Sep '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 16
Debbie pace (Jul '16) Jul '16 Noone 1
News To meet renewable energy goals, Alaska and US n... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Solarman 3
See all Kodiak Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kodiak Forum Now

Kodiak Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kodiak Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Sudan
 

Kodiak, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,579 • Total comments across all topics: 282,339,780

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC