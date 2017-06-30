Prehistoric stone fish trap discovere...

Prehistoric stone fish trap discovered on Alaska island

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: Fredericksburg.com

This undated photo provided by the Alutiiq Museum shows petroglyphs carved into a shoreline boulder adjacent to the remains of a prehistoric intertidal fish trap on Kodiak Island, Alaska. Archaeologists based on the island at the museum made the discovery during a survey of Afognak Native Corporation land.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kodiak Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Kodiak (Jul '16) Jun 27 movednleft 2
News Kodiak embraces commercial harvest of kelp May '17 Linda 1
News Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017 Jan '17 jim moeder 1
News Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in... Jan '17 Dr Wu 1
Kodiak Music Selection (Sep '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 16
Debbie pace (Jul '16) Jul '16 Noone 1
News To meet renewable energy goals, Alaska and US n... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Solarman 3
See all Kodiak Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kodiak Forum Now

Kodiak Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kodiak Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
 

Kodiak, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,579 • Total comments across all topics: 282,339,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC