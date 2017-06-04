Missile testing for Israel will be town hall subject
Leslie Ann Killian-Soule, 58, died June 4, 2017, in Ketchikan. She was born March 27, 1959, to Herman and Clarisa Killian in Craig.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ketchikan Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kodiak Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Kodiak (Jul '16)
|Jun 27
|movednleft
|2
|Kodiak embraces commercial harvest of kelp
|May '17
|Linda
|1
|Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017
|Jan '17
|jim moeder
|1
|Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in...
|Jan '17
|Dr Wu
|1
|Kodiak Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|16
|Debbie pace (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Noone
|1
|To meet renewable energy goals, Alaska and US n... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Solarman
|3
Find what you want!
Search Kodiak Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC